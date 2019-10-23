A 47-year-old Beeville man was indicted Oct. 23 in federal court in Corpus Christi on charges of destruction of government property and possession of a stolen firearm.
Brian Dale Robinson was arrested Oct. 7 on suspicion of stealing a truck and hitting the entry barricade at the north entrance of the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. Robinson is accused of stealing the Dodge Ram 3500 truck from a gas station in Beeville and driving it to the air station, where he attempted to gain unauthorized access, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Corpus Christi.
Robinson is accused of hitting the denial barricade at the station with the truck, which made it inoperable. He then got out of the vehicle and hid next to a dumpster with a fully loaded 9mm pistol he found, according to the news release.
If convicted, Robinson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.