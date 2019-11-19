A bicyclist received a citation after she was hit Tuesday evening by a truck at the intersection of Houston Highway and North Ben Jordan Street.
Shae Estrada Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Victoria resident, was taken to Citizens Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Philip Garcia, a traffic safety officer with the Victoria Police Department.
Rodriguez was northbound on North Ben Jordan Street when she was struck by an eastbound truck on Houston Highway driven by William Johnson, a 24-year-old Victoria resident, Garcia said.
Johnson was driving in the outside lane and had a green light when Rodriguez failed to yield the right of way. She received a traffic citation as a result of the wreck, Garcia said.
The Victoria Police Department and Victoria Fire Department responded to the scene about 5 p.m.
