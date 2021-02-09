A 19-year-old man accused of shooting at officers in Bloomington last week made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday.
If convicted, Jose Vasquez could face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth is prosecuting the case.
Vasquez, who was in stable condition days after he was shot by officers, requested that he be appointed an attorney during his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby in Corpus Christi Tuesday morning.
Vasquez will be assigned an attorney in the next few days, according to federal district clerk officials. Vasquez could not be reached for comment.
On Friday, he is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination and detention hearing before Libby, said Angela Dodge, U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
The 19-year-old was charged with assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick in the news release.
It's unclear whether Vasquez will face prosecution in state district court.
On the day of the shooting, law enforcement officials announced their presence and called out to Vasquez, according to the news release.
“The complaint alleges (Vasquez) then exited the location and immediately started firing a weapon at authorities before retreating inside the home. He appeared again with a pistol in his hand,” according to the news release.
While officers and Vasquez were engaged in a firefight, “fragments of Vasquez’s gunfire allegedly hit the body of one of the authorities as well as the vehicle they were using for cover,” according to the news release.
About 3 p.m. on Feb. 3, officers attempted to arrest Vasquez on warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin, of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Vasquez, who was shot once, received medical care at the scene, said Al Lujan, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service. He was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio with what authorities then described as critical injuries.
The next day, sheriff’s office investigators obtained a search warrant for a home, 505 E. Hatchett Ave., for evidence related to the offense of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, according to the warrant.
An arrest warrant for Vasquez that was signed prior to the shooting was not available Tuesday because it is still in the sheriff’s office’s possession, according to an employee in the district clerk’s office. That warrant was executed by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, Victoria Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
