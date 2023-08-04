A 40-year old Bloomington man was arrested Friday after he attempted to drive off in an ambulance, according to the Victoria Police Department.
The incident happened at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Guadalupe Street.
Wallace O'Neal Thomas was being treated by EMS in an ambulance when he left the vehicle, entered the driver's seat and attempted to drive off, said Officer David Brogger, police spokesman.
Thomas was unable to operate the ambulance. He was detained by officers.
He was transferred to an area hospital where he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.
Thomas was booked into the county jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
He remained in jail Friday and being held with no bond, according to county jail reports.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Inez man by officers Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on a warrant charging him with theft of property over $100 with a previous conviction.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 4 on suspicion of assault of a family member by impeding circulation.