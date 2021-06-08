A Bloomington man who shot at federal authorities while they attempted to arrest him in February has pleaded guilty, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.
On Monday, Jose Luis Vasquez Jr., 20, pleaded guilty and admitted to assaulting a federal marshal, discharging a weapon and using a weapon during a violent crime.
On Feb. 3, Vasquez assaulted a deputy U.S. marshal as she and other members of a violent crimes fugitive task force attempted to arrest him. The deputy U.S. marshal had to shield herself behind a truck for protection as Vasquez fired a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber M7P40 semi-automatic pistol at authorities, according to the news release.
That pistol's magazine held at least 20 bullets.
Vasquez shouted “I’m not going back,” as he fired.
Senior U.S. District Judge John Rainey accepted the plea and has set sentencing for Sept. 7.
Vasquez faces a sentence of up to 20 years for the assault and a minimum of 10 years for the firearms conviction, which must be served consecutively to the other sentences imposed.
The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Service conducted the investigation with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff ‘s Office and Victoria County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth is prosecuting the case.
