A Bloomington woman was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of an infant.
Nakisha Shenty Barnes, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging her with capital murder a day after the death of a 1-month-old infant, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
The news release does not say how or whether Barnes is connected to the infant.
At 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received a report of an injured infant from the Victoria Fire Department. Deputies met fire department officials at DeTar Hospital in Victoria where an attending physician had pronounced the infant dead.
On Thursday, investigators attended an autopsy that determined the infant had died of traumatic injuries consistent with intentional physical abuse.
Authorities then obtained a warrant charging Barnes with capital murder, which is punishable with either a life prison sentence or the death penalty.
Barnes remained in the Victoria County Jail on a $500,000 bond set by District Judge Eli Garza.
The Victoria County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.