ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 14 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Bloomington man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Santa Fe woman by deputies Feb. 14 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case and a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 15 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 15 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Kyle man by officers Feb. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 15 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Yoakum woman by officers on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Cuero woman by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 16 on warrants charging him with criminal trespassing, bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
INDICTED
Editor’s Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence exists to warrant a trial.
VICTORIA – A Victoria County grand jury returned indictments on the following people in January.
- Heather Cruz Alvarez, 21, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Oct. 8
- Monica Saenz Baker, 44, of Telferner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 21.
- Deireon Jawone Barefield, 19, of Victoria, on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and theft of a firearm on July 7.
- Juan Manuel Beltran, 29, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Oct. 8.
- Charles Edward Bravenec Jr., 34, of Inez, on a charge of burglary of a building on June 21.
- Katrina Marie Cannon, 51, of Victoria, on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair on Nov. 14, 2017. In a separate case, she was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Alyssa Marie Cervantez, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 12.
- Devonte Terrell Cubit, 26, of Victoria, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Dec. 8.
- George Paul Delarosa, 29, of Victoria, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 on Jan. 21, 2018.
- Kalvin Brian Dixon, 32, of Victoria, on a charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution on Sept. 24. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution on March 6.
- Kayce Cheyenne Echols, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Aug. 29.
- Alfredo Galvan, 53, of Victoria, on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm on July 24.
- Eddie Joe Garcia, 45, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 11, 2019.
- Lacy Marie Garcia, 29, of Victoria, on a charge of promotion of prostitution on March 6.
- Alexander Guzman, 27, of Victoria, on two charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle on March 22. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 16.
- Taela Katherine Shata Hayes, 18, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25.
- Bianca Cherise Hinojosa, 41, of Victoria, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on Jan. 24, 2018.
- Natalie Ann Jones, 37, of Lone Tree, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 22. In a separate case, she was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Feb. 11, 2019.
- Henry Newton Little III, 47, of Victoria, on a charge of injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on Sept. 10.
- Jennifer Leigh Little, 46, of Victoria, on a charge of injury of a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily injury on Sept. 10.
- Crystal Nichole Luksa, 34, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Aug. 26.
- Benito Cuevas Partida Jr., 25, of Victoria, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Nov. 14, 2017.
- Zackery Marvin Ray, 23, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 12.
- Vicas Alizay Reyes, 17, of Victoria, on a charge of assault of a public servant on Sept. 21.
- Darious Demond Richardson, 22, of Bay City, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25. In a separate case, he was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and theft of a firearm on July 7.
- Pete Rocha III, 42, of Victoria, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on June 3, 2018.
- George Ray Rosales, 48, of Victoria, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on June 10, 2018.
- Kane Donavan Rosas, 19, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Dec. 20, 2018.
- Kimblerly Boerm Ross, 43, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on April 24.
- Antonio Roberto Salcido, 47, of Gregory, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on July 14, 2018.
- Daniel Lee Salinas, 53, of Yorktown, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, on Jan. 22, 2018.
- Jesse Ralph Sanchez, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 22.
- Jesus Zerrato Sanchez, 22, of Victoria, on a charge of attempt to tamper with or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on June 30, 2018.
- Patrick Ray Sanchez, 40, of Victoria, on a charge of theft of a firearm on Oct. 4, 2018.
- Taylin Demetrius Sledge, 25, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and four counts of theft of a firearm on April 25.
- Mike Vasquez Jr., 49, of Victoria, on a charge of burglary of a habitation on Nov. 21.
- Jessica Marie Vela, 34, of Vitoria, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence on Nov. 13.
- Roberto Villarreal, 43, of Victoria, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram on Oct. 15.
- Sadey Johnay White, 20, of Victoria, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of theft of a firearm on April 25.
- Gavin D. Wilkins, 41, of Houston, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams on Aug. 29.
