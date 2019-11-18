VICTORIA - A Victoria man was arrested early Monday on multiple charges after the Victoria Police Department responded to a tip from a concerned citizen.
Officers located a van with a shattered rear window in the 700 block of East Hiller Street about 2:10 a.m. while conducting security checks near an area where a loud noise was reported.
Andrew Cande, 43, of Victoria, was inside the van and tried to flee when officers ordered him out, according to a news release. While searching for Cande, officers located a small bag filled with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as other items used to ingest drugs.
Officers arrested Cande on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with prior convictions, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remained at the Victoria County Jail Tuesday night in lieu of bonds totaling $22,850.
Firearm stolen from vehicle
VICTORIA - A semi-automatic pistol was stolen from a vehicle on Sunday.
Someone broke into a 43-year-old man's Chevrolet 2500 in the 7000 block of northeast Zac Lentz Parkway on Nov. 17 and took his backpack, which contained the pistol and a laptop, according to a police report. The burglary occurred between noon and about 2:30 p.m.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Gonzales man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on bond forfeiture in an evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 15 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors and assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 15 on a warrant charging her with driving with an invalid licenses with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 16 on a warrant charging her with fugitive from justice, out of state.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 17 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Inez man by deputies Nov. 17 on a Jackson County warrant charging him with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Greenville, Ala. man by deputies Nov. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 17 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Rockport woman by deputies Nov. 17 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 17 on suspicion of driving with an invalid licenses with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 18 on suspicion of burglary of vehicle, criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Scarborough Drive on Nov. 15. The offender stole her tennis shoes according to a police report.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Summerwind Drive on Nov. 16.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member in the 200 block of West Second Street on Nov. 17.
-
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2100 block of North Ben Jordan Street. A television was reported stolen on Nov. 17.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A mailbox valued between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Green Gable Drive on Nov. 15.
- VICTORIA – A window pane valued between $50-$2,500 at a commercial office building in the 4800 block of North Navarro Street on Nov. 16 .
- VICTORIA – The body panel of a Chevrolet Cruze and driver's side door on a Nissan Cube in the 1500 block of Mistletoe Avenue. Nov. 16.
- VICTORIA – A car windshield valued between $100-$750 on Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of Port Lavaca Drive.
- VICTORIA – Three tires on a Chevrolet HHR valued between $100-$750 on Nov. 17 in the 1600 block of Rosebud Avenue.
- VICTORIA – A mirror valued between $100-$750 at a bar in the 1900 block of East Red River Street on Nov. 17.
