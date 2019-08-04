ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Point Comfort woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 18 on a warrant charging sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact and on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Burleson man by a Department of Public Safety trooper July 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy July 18 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury case.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 18 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Cuero man by a trooper July 18 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, and a capias pro fine charging firing or discharging of fireworks, fined $186.
- CUERO – A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 18 on a charge of no seat belt by passenger; and Karnes County warrants charging theft of property, failure to appear in theft of property case and failure to appear in a theft of firearm case.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy July 19 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 19 on charges of no Texas fishing license, fined $362.70; no liability insurance, first offense, fined $604.50; and driving while license invalid, fined $427.70.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Pflugerville man by a deputy July 19 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and speeding 10% or more than 52 mph.
- CUERO – A 44-year-old Houston man by a deputy July 19 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Cuero man by a trooper July 20 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
- CUERO – A 25-year-old Rosenberg woman by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone
- CUERO – A 35-year-old Houston man by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Houston man by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Kenedy man by Cuero police July 23 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .15%.
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Westhoff woman by Cuero police July 24 on charges of assault of a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transport; and public intoxication. She was also arrested the same day by a deputy on two charges of aggravated assault of a public servant.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Victoria man by a deputy July 24 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Austin man by a trooper July 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Yoakum woman by a trooper July 25 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an evading arrest with previous convictions case and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Yorktown woman by a deputy July 25 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a delivery of marijuana case.
- CUERO – A 48-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 25 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Victoria man by a deputy July 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 32-year-old Yoakum woman by a deputy and state trooper July 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with previous conviction case and a charge of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Austin man by a trooper July 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams. possession of controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 54-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 26 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- CUERO – A 34-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 26 on charges of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and duty on striking fixture or highway landscape more than $200.
- CUERO – A 35-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 27 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution, fined $466.70.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Austin man by the Precinct 1 constable July 27 on Travis County warrants charging driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution and fleeing a police officer.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 28 on two charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and charges of unlawful restraint and theft of property between $100 and $750.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on a capias pro fine charging criminal mischief, fined $496.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on a capias pro fine charging possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $641.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on capias pro fines charging possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $641.20; failure to appear in court, fined $436; and disorderly conduct, fighting in public, fined $741, and on a charge of assault.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging criminal nonsupport.
- CUERO – A 25-year-old Yoakum woman by a deputy July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging engaging in criminal activity.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 30 on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Plainview woman by a deputy July 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person case.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Gonzales man by Cuero police July 31 on a charge of speeding 26-30 over posted speed, fined $296.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Kenedy woman by a deputy July 31 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of service between $30,000 and $150,000 case.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy July 31 on two alias capias warrants charging possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 44-year-old Hallettsville man by a deputy July 31 on alias capias warrants charging criminal trespass and theft of service between $750 and $2,500.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by a Goliad County sheriff’s office deputy July 21 on charges of resisting arrest or transport, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- GOLIAD – A 37-year-old Goliad man by a deputy July 22 on a charge of assault family violence to a household member with previous conviction.
- GOLIAD – A 40-year-old Beeville man by a deputy July 24 on a charge of harassment.
- GOLIAD – A 49-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy July 26 on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
- GOLIAD – A 47-year-old Houston man by a deputy July 27 on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- GOLIAD – A 31-year-old Goliad man by a deputy July 27 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM – A 56-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police July 25 on warrants charging disobeying a stop sign, fined $199.10; failure to appear in a disobeying a stop sign case, fined $224; no driver’s license, fined $216.10; and failure to appear in a no driver’s license case, fined $244.
Juvenile detained
- YOAKUM – A 14-year-old boy by Yoakum police July 24 on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transferred to the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center.
