5-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted
- A Bloomington man, 66, is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
- An investigating deputy responded to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office lobby in reference to a report of the offense, which they determined occurred at a residence in Bloomington between 6 and 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
- The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.
Fishing gear stolen from porch
- A fishing rod and reel were stolen Monday from the front porch of an Inez home in the 100 block of Rodeo Toad.
- The value of the fishing gear totaled $350.
