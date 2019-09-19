ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon and injuring a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Muldoon man by troopers on Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case and on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Yorktown man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an indecency with a child case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Rockport man by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 19 on a warrant charging her with forgery.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on warrants charging him with burglary and theft of less than $30,000 worth of aluminium, bronze, copper or brass.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a harassing a public servant case.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A Ford Taurus in a parking lot in the 5200 block of John Stockbauer Drive. An Insta Print camera and cash were reported missing on Sept. 18.
