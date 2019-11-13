VICTORIA - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a reported assault on Nov. 12.
A 16-year-old girl reported she was assaulted at Victoria East High School.
Deputies met with the girl at the Walmart SuperCenter on Navarro Street about the assault, and it was determined the assault happened earlier in the day.
Victoria man reports assault
VICTORIA - Victoria Police responded to a reported assault on Nov. 12.
A 28-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 1900 block of Lawndale Avenue.
The offender struck a member of her family causing the 28-year-old to feel pain. The offender also caused damage to property that was not hers without the owner’s permission. Two windows of the 2012 black Chrysler 200 were damaged, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750 and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with failure of sex offender's duty to register for life.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Humble man by deputies Nov. 12 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct and discharge of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging her with theft of services between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 12 on warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and an open container of alcohol.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A 55 inch LG TV valued at $480 from a home in the 100 block of Ben Jordan Street on Nov. 12.
