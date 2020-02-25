Girl, 15, sexually assaulted
VICTORIA – A 15-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted Feb. 20.
Deputies responded to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office about 4:10 p.m., where the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse, according to an incident report.
The offense allegedly occurred earlier that day in the 100 block of Red River Street, where the victim said she was forced to perform sexual acts on another individual, the incident report said.
A case was opened and the investigation is ongoing.
Man assaulted with knife VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man was assaulted with a knife on Feb. 24.
The reported assault happened occurred about 11 p.m. in a parking lot at the 200 block of East Mockingbird Lane, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
- ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a injuring a child, elderly or disabled person, criminal negligence case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on violation of probation.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old San Antonio man by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 24 on warrants charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity and on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, impeding breath and violation of bond or protective order, twice within 12 months.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 4 ounces and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on bond forfeiture in a property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction case and warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Fort Worth man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of burglary of habitation with intended other felony.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Inez woman by troopers Feb. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 25 on a warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old woman by a family member on Feb. 24 at a home in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Drive.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old woman by a family member on Feb. 24 in the 1500 block of East Rio Grande Street.
