ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Cuero man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Albany, La. man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest; and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Weslaco man by deputies Sept. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 15 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 15 on a capias pro fine charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with theft of property.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 15 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 15 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A man, age and city of residence not available, by a deputy Sept. 13 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage and possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies on Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept.1 6 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by marshals on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 16 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by Collin County deputies on Sept. 17 on a Collin County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $30,000-$150,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Sept. 17 on suspicion of criminal trespassing a habitat, shelter, super fund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Houston man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on capias pro fines in two Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on surety off bond in two cases of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 17 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at home in the 10,000 block of U.S. 59 South on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at home in the 100 block of North Glass Street on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at home in the 600 block of West Oak Drive on Sept. 14.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at home on Sept. 14.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A black trailer valued at $3,000 from home in the 100 block of Crescent Drive on Sept. 13.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone from a home in the 2000 block Bradley Road on Sept 16.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone from a woman at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on Sept. 16.
- VICTORIA – A copper ground bus bar from an AT&T store in the 2800 block of Leary Lane on Sept. 16.
