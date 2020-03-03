ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Goliad woman by officers March 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Yoakum man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 2 on bond forfeiture in a property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions case and a warrant charging her with a bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers and deputies March 2 on suspicion of tampering with identification numbers, a Class C misdemeanor and on an ICE detainer. VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Houston man by deputies March 3 on suspicion of property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Goliad woman by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 3 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 3 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted March 2 by four people in the 1200 block of South Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old man reported he was assaulted March 2 by a family member at a home in the 1600 block of East Stayton Avenue.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old man reported he was assaulted March 2 by a family member at a home in the 2000 block of East Power Avenue.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old man reported he was assaulted March 2 by a family member with a previous conviction at a home in the 2300 block of North East Street.
