VICTORIA — Victoria police responded to a reported robbery at a hotel in the 3900 block of Houston Highway on Nov. 13.
The woman reported she had her purse stolen, as well as money, a gold necklace, pendant, Texas driver's licenses, Social Security card and birth certificate.
Officers responded to the scene and determined that the offender also injured the woman during the robbery, according to a police report.
26-year-old man robbed at playground
VICTORIA — Victoria Police responded to a playground in the 1200 block of Locust Avenue where an aggravated robbery was reported.
A Victoria man reported a person displayed a gun while stealing his Samsung Note 9.
The offender's actions caused the victim to fear for his life, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on a suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 13 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Humble man by officers Nov. 13 on a suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — An 34-year old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of interference with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 13 on suspicion of driving with intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 13 on warrants charging her with seven counts of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case and suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Lake Jackson man by officers Nov. 14 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
STOLEN
VICTORIA — Four knives, two watches, lighters and two jackets from Walmart SuperCenter in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on Nov. 13.
VICTORIA — Money and a Captain Morgan's door mat from Dodge City bar in the 200 block of North Star Drive on Nov. 13.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted in the 100 block of Regency Avenue on Nov. 14. The offender also took money from the victim, according to a police report.
