A Tuesday traffic stop on U.S. 59 lead to the seizure of 15 pounds of cocaine, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Two men were arrested during the stop. The names of the men, their charges and the specific location of the stop on the highway were not included in the news release.
Task force members located the cocaine in an "aftermarket false compartment" within the vehicle, according to the news release.
The stop was a joint effort between local law enforcement officials and the Nueces County District Attorney Criminal Interdiction Unit.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on suspicion of violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 7 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 8 on suspicion of sexual assault, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
