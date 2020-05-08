VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man was stabbed on May 7 in the 2300 block of East Colorado Street.
The suspect stabbed the man with a knife, causing several lacerations, at about 9 a.m. on the roadway, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a motor vehicle on May 7 at a home in the 2400 block of Booker Street.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of continuous violence from a family member on May 7 at a home in the 2400 block of East Red River Street.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on May 7 at a home in the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on May 8 at a home in the 1600 block of East Constitution Street.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Prescription drugs on May 8 from a 41-year-old woman's vehicle parked at a home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window valued at less than $100 on May 7 at a home in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Yoakum man by officers May 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in bail jumping and failure to appear felony case and a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 3 grans and a Class C misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.