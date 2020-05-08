Blotter generic

VICTORIA -  An 18-year-old Victoria man was stabbed on May 7 in the 2300 block of East Colorado Street.

The suspect stabbed the man with a knife, causing several lacerations, at about 9 a.m. on the roadway, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.

ASSAULTED

  • VICTORIA – A 51-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a motor vehicle on May 7 at a home in the 2400 block of Booker Street.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of continuous violence from a family member on May 7 at a home in the 2400 block of East Red River Street.
  • VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on May 7 at a home in the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue.
  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on May 8 at a home in the 1600 block of East Constitution Street.

STOLEN

  • VICTORIA – Prescription drugs on May 8 from a 41-year-old woman's vehicle parked at a home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street.

DAMAGED

  • VICTORIA – A window valued at less than $100 on May 7 at a home in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Yoakum man by officers May 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention. 
  • VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.  
  • VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in bail jumping and failure to appear felony case and a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. 
  • VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 3 grans and a Class C misdemeanor. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.