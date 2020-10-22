ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 21 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on suspicion of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 20 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct 21 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Bay City man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of possession of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, and the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Placedo man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Meyersville man by deputies Oct. 21 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony charge.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct 21 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Edna man by officers Oct. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
