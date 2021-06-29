Goliad County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men on human smuggling charges after a pursuit on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Rene Campos, 49, and Julian Rios, 29, both of Alice, were arrested at the end of a pursuit that began in Goliad County and ended on Farm-to-Market Road 2443 between Charco and Choate in Karnes County, according to the Tuesday sheriff’s office news release.
At the end of the pursuit, multiple people deputies think were in the country illegally bailed out of the vehicle and evaded custody.
Campos and Rios were arrested on suspicion of smuggling of persons, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the news release.
A jailer at the Goliad County Jail declined to provide bond information or comment about whether the men remained in the jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old transient man was arrested by officers June 28 on suspicion of property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000 and engaging in criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 28 on suspicion of property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 28 on suspicion of property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 28 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Austin man by deputies June 28 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers June 28 on suspicion of property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Yoakum man by deputies June 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.