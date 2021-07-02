A Victoria resident and an out-of-state woman were in jail Friday on prostitution charges.
Victoria police arrested a 55-year-old Victoria man and a 53-year-old Ocean Springs, Miss., woman on suspicion of prostitution at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, according to Victoria County Jail records.
The arrests were made at a business in the 800 block of South Bridge Street while police assisted Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations officials with "inspections of massage parlors," a police department spokesperson said in a written statement Friday.
The business is about a third of a mile from the Victoria Police Department's downtown station.
Prostitution is a Class B misdemeanor that, if convicted, is punishable by 180 days in jail and a fine ranging up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The two were booked into the Victoria County Jail and remained there Friday $500 bonds, respectively, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure site.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
