Catalytic converters from two vehicles parked outside a Victoria home were reported stolen Tuesday, according to police.
The theft took place at a home in the 1200 block of South Cameron Street, according to a Victoria Police Department report. It was reported to police at 9:49 p.m.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that converts environmentally hazardous exhaust from the engine into less harmful gasses. It is located between the engine and the muffler on the underside of the vehicle.
The catalytic converters were taken from a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2013 Ford vehicle.
Police classified the incident as a theft of a motor vehicle part or accessories valued at $100–$750.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by deputies Nov. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of assault of a family member with previous convictions and violation of a boundary or protective order and on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of property theft valued at $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Gonzales man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Nov. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
(1) comment
The challenge would be to remove them from a police car.
