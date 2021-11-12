Victoria police received two reports of public intoxication in the city on Thursday.
At 3:11 a.m., the first report came from a home in the 300 block of Spiegelhauer Lane, according to a police report.
At 5:01 p.m., the second report came from a parking lot in the 3600 block of Houston Highway, according to a police report.
