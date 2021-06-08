Two Victoria men were arrested Monday on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child as well as drug possession charges, according to Victoria County Jail records.
Patrick Lee Mahan, 51, and Santiago Perez, 46, were arrested and each charged with suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jail records show deputies arrested Mahan and Perez at the same time although it's unclear whether or how the their arrests are related.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 7 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 7 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and surety off bond in a theft of property $750-$2,500 case.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a violation of probation assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Inez man by deputies June 7 on warrants charging him with theft of a firearm and violation of probation in a fraudulent use or possession of identification information of an elderly person, less than five items.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 8 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers June 8 on a Jackson County warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Beeville man by officers June 8 on a Refugio County warrant charging him with making a terroristic threat to a family or household member.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a violation of probation possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
