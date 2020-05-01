Women assaulted
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman was assaulted by a family member on Thursday at a home in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Street.
- The offender slammed a door on the victim’s fingers as she was attempting to leave, causing pain and injury, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
- In a separate incident, A 27-year-old woman was assaulted by a family member on Friday at a home in the 700 block of East Airline Road.
- The offender struck the woman in her head with his closed fist, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man forced his way into a home on Friday in the 2300 block of East Colorado Street and assaulted a person inside, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers April 30 on warrants charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old San Antonio man by officers April 30 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and criminal trespassing of a habitat, shelter, superfund or infrastructure site.
