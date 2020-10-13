Gold chains stolen from jewelry store
VICTORIA — Eight gold glitter chains were reported stolen from Zales Jewelers in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street on Oct. 12, according to a Victoria Police report.
The gold chains were valued at $28,696.
Money stolen from Victoria home
VICTORIA — Between $750-$2,500 was stolen from a Victoria home in the 3600 block of Greenwood Drive on Oct. 12, according to a Victoria Police report.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failing to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Oct. 12 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on two counts of suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with evidence.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on a violation of probation warrant charging him with possession on a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Yoakum man by the Texas Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 12 on a warrant charging him with failing to identify as a sex offender.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
