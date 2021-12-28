Victoria police arrested three people after a shooting on Christmas Eve that injured one person, a department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The person who was shot was transported to an area hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening, according to a statement from a Victoria Police Department spokesperson.
Police arrested three people after the shooting.
Questions about the identities of the people involved, the charges faced by the three people arrested, and the current status of the injured person were not answered Tuesday.
Also unclear is when and where the three people were arrested and their connection, if any, to the person who was shot.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
The shooting remained under investigation Tuesday, the department spokesperson said.
