Police arrested three people Thursday in connection with a Victoria robbery.

About 12:50 a.m., police were called to 300 E. Mockingbird Lane where a 32-year-old woman reported she had been robbed, according to a Victoria Police Department email. Police said the woman told them “multiple” people had robbed her and stolen her vehicle and other personal property.

Officers located the vehicle shortly afterward, conducting a felony stop.

Police arrested three people — Alizay Fuentes, 18; Lucas Dominguez, 25; and an unidentified 14-year-old youth.

According to jail records, Fuentes and Dominguez were arrested at 2:15 a.m.

All three were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Fuentes and Dominguez, both of Victoria, were taken to the Victoria County Jail. The youth was taken to the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, Fuentes was no longer in the jail, but Dominguez was being held there still.

Dominguez had surety bonds set at $50,000 for the aggravated robbery charge and $10,000 for the engaging in organized criminal activity charge.

Neither Fuentes nor Dominguez have criminal records in Victoria County, according to court records.

ARRESTED

VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria resident by officers May 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers May 19 on warrants charging him with deadly conduct and aggravated assault of a family member.

VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 19 on warrants charging him with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.

VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Kingwood man by officers May 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 19 on warrants charging her with two counts of theft of property $100-$750 and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.

VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and resisting arrest, search or transport.

VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers May 19 on suspicion of stalking.

VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies May 19 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging her with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse case and warrant charging her with violation of probation in a felony bail jumping and failure to appear case.

VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Texas City woman by deputies May 19 on warrants charging her with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person by reckless bodily or mental injury and abandoning or endangering a child to imminent danger, bodily injury.

VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 19 on a Winkler County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.