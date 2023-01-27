On Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at approximately 1:55 p.m. Victoria Police Department Auto Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive.
As a result of the search warrant, several items including an iPad, Earpod Pros, and debit/credit cards, all of which had been reported as stolen in recent motor vehicle burglaries, was located. There was also marijuana located inside of the residence.
Michael Williams (21 YOA), Ethan Arguellez (17 YOA), and Estevan Silvas (18 YOA) were arrested for the following charges and transported to the Victoria County Jail:
• Possession of Marijuana
• Tampering With Evidence
• Theft
• Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information
• Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
A 15-year old juvenile was also detained and transported to the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Bloomington man Jan. 26 by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, theft of property $100-7500, fraud use or possession of identifying information number of items less than five and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man Jan. 26 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and on warrants charging him with assault causes bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man Jan. 26 by officers on a Bexar County warrant charging him with unauthorized use of vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man Jan. 26 by officers on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury family member criminal trespass and prohibitive substance or item in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman Jan. 26 by officers on suspicion of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and on a warrant charging her with failure to identify giving false or fictitious information.
VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Telfemer woman Jan. 26 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a an abandon or endangering a child with intent to return case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington woman Jan. 26 by deputies on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Dallas man Jan. 26 by deputies on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property $30k-$150k.
VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man Jan. 26 by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, theft of property $100-7500, fraud use or possession of identifying information number of items less than five and engaging in organized criminal activity.