VICTORIA — Victoria police are investigating three separate reports of assaults involving family members that occurred Nov. 22
A 35-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 1500 block of Alvin Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault involved a family member who used their hands as weapons, according to the report.
In another case, a 27-year-old Victoria woman reported an assault in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive. The assault involved a family member, according to a Victoria Police report.
In the third case, a 22-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member while at a home in the 2700 block of Leary Lane, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Refugio man by troopers Nov. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies Nov. 20 on warrants charging him with robbery, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, bail jumping and failure to appear, and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Houston man by officers Nov. 20 on warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 21 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with theft of material aluminum, bronze, copper, brass valued more than $20,000.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Liberty man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Nursery man by deputies Nov. 21 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 21 on suspicion of continuous violence against a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 21 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on warrants charging him with violation of parole, theft of property valued $100-$750 and on suspicion of failure to identity as a fugitive.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a restaurant in the 5000 block of Navarro Street on Nov. 22.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 2000 block of Depot Street on Nov. 22.
