VICTORIA - Victoria residents Michael Garcia, 37; Anibal Resendez, 25; and Jeremy Rene DeLaGarza, 27; were arrested about 2 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams as well as other charges. 

About half an hour before their arrests, deputies located the men after being called to assist police with a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release. Resendez was subdued by deputies after he became combative and resisted deputies. A subsequent search revealed about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA - A 43-year-old Victoria resident by officers May 18 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
  • VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Bloomington man by officers May 18 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 18 on warrants charging him with an accident causing damage to a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, and three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces or marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and a class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA - A 47-year-old Goliad man by officers May 18 on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance.
  • VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria resident by officers on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
  • VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
