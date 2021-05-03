VICTORIA — Three women reported being assaulted May 2 in separate incidents.
A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted while at a home in the 4100 block of John Stockbauer Drive on May 2, according to a Victoria police report.
The offender used a handgun as a weapon, according to the report.
A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted while at a home in the 1300 block of La Valliere Street on May 2, according to a police report.
The offender strangled the woman but caused no serious injuries, according to the report.
A 33-year-old woman reported she was assaulted while in the 5000 block of Elk Drive on May 2, according to a police report.
The offender used a handgun as a weapon, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 30 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers April 30 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by deputies April 30 on warrants charging him with obstruction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man by troopers April 30 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated and bail jumping.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 69-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA —A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers May 1 on suspicion of continuous violence against the family and on a warrant charging him with evading arrest.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 2 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 2 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Yoakum woman by officers May 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify a fugitive, a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and failure to identify with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old El Campo man by troopers May 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers May 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Nursery man by officers May 2 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Telferner woman by officers May 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
