VICTORIA — A number of items were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Street.
The items included several bottles of perfume, Miss Me jeans, three Michael Kors watches, cash, keys and a Smart TV valued at $4,164, according to a Victoria Police report.
Man reports being assaulted with knife
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a knife.
The assault involved a family member, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault happened at a park in the 300 block of Coleto Park Road, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 20 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna man by deputies Aug. 20 on a warrant charging him with forgery to defraud or harm another.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 20 on suspicion of possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 20 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger causing bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Yoakum man by officers Aug. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old George West man by deputies Aug. 22 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Rockport man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on suspicion of interfering with emergency requests for assistance and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 1900 block of Power Avenue on Aug. 22.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 1400 block of Stayton Avenue on Aug. 22.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member in the 100 block of Village Green on Aug. 22.
