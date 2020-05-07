VICTORIA – A Victoria County animal control officer euthanized a severely injured duck found on McCright Drive in Riverside Park in Victoria on Tuesday. About 9 p.m., the officer was dispatched to the park after authorities received a report that several ducks had been run over at the park’s duck pond. Three dead ducks were found along with the injured duck. The officer took the duck and euthanized it. There was no indication of foul play, the chief animal officer said.
Van damages Everest Food Mart
VICTORIA – Everest Food Mart was damaged after a van drove into the building early Thursday morning, according to the Victoria Police Department.
At about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the food store, 2000 E. Airline Road, said Lauren Meaux, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department. The officers saw a white van parked out front and realized it was used to make entry which caused severe damage to the building, she said.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation, Meaux said.
Gun shots fired at home in Victoria
- VICTORIA — An unknown person shot a gun at a home with residents inside May 6, according to a Victoria police report.
- The incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Lariat Lane, caused the victims to “fear for their lives,” the report said. The suspect drove away from the scene.
- Cellphone stolen
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported that her black Samsung cellphone was stolen on May 6 in the 1500 block of Navidad Street, according to a Victoria police report.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 5 on suspicion of with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 5 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 5 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Cuero woman by deputies on May 5 on a warrant charging her with robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Nursery woman by deputies on May 6 on a warrant charging her with selling alcohol to minors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 6 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 6 on suspicion of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 6 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and resisting arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 7 on suspicion of evading arrest detention.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 7 on suspicion of evading arrest and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
