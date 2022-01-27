Victoria authorities arrested five people on warrants for various offenses.
A 29-year-old Victoria man was arrested Wednesday by deputies on a warrant charging him with theft of property $2,500-$30,000 and on suspicion of five counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
A 38-year-old Victoria man was arrested also Wednesday by officers on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A 42-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers Thursday on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member.
Two of the five were arrested on violation of parole warrants. One was served by deputies to a 32-year-old Victoria man, and one was served by officers to a 40-year-old Victoria woman on Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman Jan. 26 by deputies on suspicion of five counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man Jan. 27 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
