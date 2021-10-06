A 55-inch Hisense TV was reported damaged to Victoria police on Tuesday.
The television was vandalized at a home on East Mockingbird Lane, according to a police report.
According to an Amazon.com listing, a 55-inch Hisense 4K ultra HD Android smart TV with Alexa Compatibility is priced at $399.99.
The police report categorizes the incident criminal mischief $100 - $750.
