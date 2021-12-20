Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury of a family member by impeding breath case.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by marshals Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old McAllen woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Fannin woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a manufacture and delivery of controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Cuero man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content at or above 0.15.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Pettus woman by deputies Dec. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 57-year-old North Carolina man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and a warrant charging him with a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion assault causing bodily injury to family member.
- VICTORIA - A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 18 on warrants charging her with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense or more and two counts of class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Placedo man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interference with emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA - A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 20 on warrants charging her with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Charlotte man by deputies Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and an Atascosa County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury and family violence by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of a firearm and a class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.