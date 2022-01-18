Authorities arrested at least eight people in Victoria County on driving while intoxicated charges over the weekend.
On Saturday, two people were booked into the Victoria County Jail on driving while intoxicated charges, according to jail records.
On Friday, six people were booked into the jail on various intoxicated driving charges.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member two or more times within 12 months case.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Houston man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlicensed use of a criminal instrument.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging him with money laundering between $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Houston man by police officers Jan. 14 on a Galveston County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 14 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Goliad man by deputies Jan. 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Jan. 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Weimar man by deputies Jan. 15 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Nursery woman by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a BAC above 0.15.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear as well as bond forfeiture in a violation of probation interfering with emergency request for assistance case.
VICTORIA — A 76-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 16 on a warrant charging her with arson and criminal trespass.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information as well as warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in a possession of a dangerous drug case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Houston man by deputies Jan. 16 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by UHV officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of stalking.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of robbery and evading detention or arrest as well as warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 17 on a Pecos County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 18 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.