Nine people were booked into the Victoria County Jail over the July 4 weekend on driving while intoxicated-related charges.
Seven people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Victoria County and two people were arrested on warrants charging them with the offense.
Six are Victoria residents, one is a Bloomington resident, one is a Placedo resident and one is a Pasadena resident.
The 31-year-old Pasadena man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
He was arrested a few minutes before midnight on Monday by state troopers and booked into the Victoria County Jail. Jail booking records show that he was released from custody on the same day.
Victoria police also responded to six incidents of public intoxicated in the city between Friday and Monday, according to incident reports from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Port O’Connor man by deputies July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault of a child case.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 2 on warrants charging him with criminal trespassing of a habitat, shelter, superfund or infrastructure and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive or intent to give false information and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies July 2 on suspicion of smuggling of people and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an abandoning, endangering child without intent to return case, bond forfeiture in a property theft between $2,500-$30,000 case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals July 2 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 3 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation and violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by state troopers July 3 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750 and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 3 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by state troopers July 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers July 3 on a Refugio County warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a control substance less than 400 grams, and Johnson County warrants charging him with fraudulent intent to obtain schedule V controlled substances and failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Robstown man by deputies July 4 on a Bee County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on suspicion of evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Placedo man by officers July 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Spring by officers July 4 on suspicion of property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Freeport man by deputies July 5 on suspicion of smuggling of persons and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria my by officers July 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 5 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Austin man by deputies July 5 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and smuggling of persons.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.