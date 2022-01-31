A handgun was reported stolen to Victoria police Friday.
A 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun was stolen from a white 2017 Ford F-350 truck in the 7900 block of North Navarro Street in Victoria, according to the police report.
Also reported stolen was a holster and 9mm ammunition.
The crime is classified as burglary of vehicles-loose items.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years-old and two counts of abandoning and endangering a child through criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Port O’Connor man by deputies Jan. 28 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington man by officers Jan. 28 on a Uvalde County warrant charging him with unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of abandoning and endangering a child through criminal negligence and warrants charging two counts of making false report to police.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on a warrant charging him with forgery to defraud or harm another, a Jackson County warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan 29 on suspicion of injury to child, elderly or disabled person with intent of bodily injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Katy woman by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information numbers and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of unlawful restraint and a warrant charging a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Humble woman by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information numbers and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Alamo woman by deputies Jan. 30 on a Chambers County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 30 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less that 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 30 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less that 2 ounces and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 30 on suspicion of evading arrest with a previous conviction and driving while intoxicated third or more times, and warrants charging bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated second offense case, bail jumping and failure to appear and six counts of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a warrant charging criminal mischief between $750-$2500.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of a hold on federal charges.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Inez man by deputies Jan. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint with exposure to serious bodily injury.
