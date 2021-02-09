Responders extinguished a fire in Victoria County before flames could reach three tanks of flammable gas in a pickup's bed Tuesday.
No injuries were reported, said Michael Carbajal, fire investigator with the Victoria County Fire Marshal's Office.
At 4:35 p.m., firefighters were called to 2163 Nursery Road where a fire was reported.
The fire started near the bed a Ford pickup and was put out before reaching three acetylene tanks in the bed of the truck, Carbajal said.
Acetylene is a colorless gas widely used as a fuel for welding. It is highly flammable under pressure.
"The first on scene were able to pull the tanks off the bed and away from the flames before they got too much heat," Carbajal said.
Investigators determined the fire was accidentally set Tuesday.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited weapon case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 28 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
