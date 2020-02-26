Attempted robbery of business
VICTORIA – An individual attempted to rob Cavender’s Boot City in the 9200 block of North Navarro Street on Tuesday.
Victoria police responded to the store about 11:15 a.m., where an individual tried to steal merchandise while displaying a knife, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Home broken into
VICTORIA – A home in the 1800 block of East Red River Street was broken into on Tuesday about midnight.
An individual entered the house without permission with the intent to assault a 39-year-old resident, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Indecent Exposure
VICTORIA – A Victoria police officer reported an indecent exposure on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Stolz Street.
An individual intentionally and knowingly exposed his genitals in public at the location and was reckless to whether or not someone would be offended by his actions, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Converse man by deputies Feb. 25 on violation of parole and a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on bond forfeiture in a property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction case and warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Goliad man by deputies Feb. 25 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and money laundering between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Inez man by troopers Feb. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of indecent exposure.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old man by a family member on Feb. 25 at a home in the 300 block of Versailles Street.
