Ambulance catches fire
VICTORIA – A Victoria Fire Department ambulance caught fire while responding to a call on Farm-to-Market Road 236 about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
No one was injured, and the ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the blaze appears to have begun in the ambulance’s engine.
F
amily member scratches man’s arms, hands
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on March 29.
- The assault happened at a home in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, according to a Victoria Police incident report.
- The offender scratched the victim’s arms and hands, according to the report.
Boyfriend breaks woman’s collarbone
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old woman reported she was assaulted, which caused serious bodily injury.
- The reported assault happened at a home in the 3100 block of Rio Grande Street on March 30, according to a Victoria Police report.
- The offender grabbed his girlfriend and threw her to the ground,breaking her collarbone, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers March 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Mize, Miss. man by officers March 28 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Houston woman by officers March 29 on suspicion of theft of property valued $750-$2,500, engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by officers March 29 on suspicion of forgery.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by officers March 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Goliad woman by officers March 29 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging her with four counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Bloomington man by officers March 30 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
