Blotter generic

Ambulance catches fire

VICTORIA – A Victoria Fire Department ambulance caught fire while responding to a call on Farm-to-Market Road 236 about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

No one was injured, and the ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the blaze appears to have begun in the ambulance’s engine.

F

amily member scratches man’s arms, hands

VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on March 29.

  • The assault happened at a home in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, according to a Victoria Police incident report.
  • The offender scratched the victim’s arms and hands, according to the report.

Boyfriend breaks woman’s collarbone

  • VICTORIA – A 38-year-old woman reported she was assaulted, which caused serious bodily injury.
  • The reported assault happened at a home in the 3100 block of Rio Grande Street on March 30, according to a Victoria Police report.
  • The offender grabbed his girlfriend and threw her to the ground,breaking her collarbone, according to the police report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers March 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
  • VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
  • VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a weapon.
  • VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Mize, Miss. man by officers March 28 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and a warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility.
  • VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Houston woman by officers March 29 on suspicion of theft of property valued $750-$2,500, engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by officers March 29 on suspicion of forgery.
  • VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by officers March 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Goliad woman by officers March 29 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging her with four counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Bloomington man by officers March 30 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
  • VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.