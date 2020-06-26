VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man's Toyota Tundra was burglarized on June 25.
Ammunition and cash were reported stolen from the vehicle, parked in the 300 block of Kelly Drive, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Wendy's burglarized
VICTORIA – A Wendy's restaurant in the 2900 block of Houston Highway was burglarized on June 25.
No items were reported stolen, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old man on June 25 by a family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old man on June 25 by a family member at a home in the 2100 bock of Anthony Road.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man's GMC Sierra in the 100 block of Woodwind Drive on June 25. Fishing equipment was reported stolen.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – Windows of a Toyota Corolla parked in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive on June 25.
