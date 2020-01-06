- A 78-year-old man was found to have caused serious bodily injury to someone else’s dog after deputies responded to a complaint of animal cruelty in the 400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 446.
- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint Thursday.
- Jerry Fornelli, of Victoria, was identified as the offender, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.
- He allegedly caused injuries to the victim’s dog without consent in violation of Texas Penal Code 42.09, though the investigation is ongoing.
Man accused of drunken driving
- A man was accused of evading arrest or detention and driving while intoxicated Monday after fleeing a crash on SH 185 and Rupley Lake Road.
- Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area about 2:10 a.m. in reference to a call of a suspicion noise, upon which the motor vehicle crash was discovered, according to an incident report.
- Brian Andrew Ledeay, a 26-year-old Bloomington man, recognized deputies and fled on foot.
- He was captured, arrested on suspicion of both charges and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
- ARRESTED
