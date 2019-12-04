VICTORIA - A gun was among items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 7300 block of Lone Tree Road on Dec. 3.
A 50-year-old Victoria man reported that a Diamondback AR pistol, Glock 43 Magazine, Garmin GPS and Oakley Sunglasses were stolen from his Dodge Ram 2500.
To read more go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Dec. 3 on a bench warrant and warrants charging her with violation of probation in engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a building cases.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old woman by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 3 on bond forfeiture in a prohibited weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Diboll man by deputies Dec. 3 on suspicion of possession on a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 3 on bond forfeiture in a possession on a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Dec. 3 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — Money and sunglasses from a vehicle in the 3400 block of U.S. 59 North on Dec. 3.
- VICTORIA — Miscellaneous items valued at less than $100 from the Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on Dec. 3.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman reported a family member assaulted and injured her on Dec. 3 in the 5000 block of North Main Street.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA — A home in the 1700 block of East North Street on Dec. 3. No items were reported missing.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A window of a home in the 200 block of Merlin was shot with a BB gun on Dec. 3, causing between $750-$2,500 of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.