VICTORIA – Five people were arrested for driving while intoxicated over the weekend, according to Victoria Police reports.
The New Year's Eve holiday weekend has long been one of the most deadly weekends for drivers on Texas roads, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.
Three people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and two people were arrested Sunday.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of five Class C misdemeanors and possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 27 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, failure to identify as a fugitive and a warrant charging him with resisting arrest or search.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Angleton man by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and driving with a suspended license.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Aransas Pass man by deputies Dec. 27 on two warrants charging him with failing to appear and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information and unauthorized use a motor vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Dec. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 28 on property theft between $100-$750 and giving false information.
VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of habitation.
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 28 on a warrant charging violation of parole, and on suspicion of giving false information, suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated and tampering with physical evidence.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of evading arrest.
VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on suspicion of violating a protective order.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with an accident damaging a vehicle more than $200.
VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
