A Victoria man who authorities said assaulted a pregnant family member remained in jail Tuesday.
Julio Salinas, 33, was arrested Monday night by deputies on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
Authorities arrested Salinas about 11:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. An incident report written by a responding officer said the family member was pregnant.
Salinas remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail officials.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 3 on a warrant charging her with accident involving damage to a vehicle costing more than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an arson case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in an indecency with a child sexual contact case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Telferner woman by officers May 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 3 on warrants charging her with unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers May 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 4 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
