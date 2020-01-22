ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Goliad man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old San Antonio woman by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Telferner man by deputies Jan. 21 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 a and assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 21 on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and violation of probation in a deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm at individuals case and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, violation of probation in an assault causing serious bodily injury case and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 21 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug free zone and suspicion of prostitution.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, family violence, injuring a child, elderly or disabled person, interfering with emergency request for assistance and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Antioch, Calif. man by deputies Jan. 21 on bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 21 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 21 on a warrant charging him with harassment via repeated electronic communication.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Premont man by deputies Jan. 22 on warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child, sexual contact.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers and deputies Jan. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or dentition with a vehicle, deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm at individuals, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and violation of probation in an obstruction or retaliation case.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 on warrants charging him with deadly conduct, discharge of a a firearm at individuals, bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 22 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct, discharge of a a firearm at individuals.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 violation of probation in an unlawfully carrying a weapon case and surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 on warrants charging him with three counts of burglary of habitation, intended other felony.
- VICTORIA – An 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of deadly conduct, discharge of a a firearm at individuals and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct, discharge of a a firearm at individuals.
- VICTORIA – An 37-year-old Cuero man by deputies Jan. 22 on violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured in the 2100 block of East Trinity Street on Jan. 21.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window valued between $100-$750 at a home in the 600 block of Brocton on Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.