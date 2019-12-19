VICTORIA - Seven men were arrested on suspicion of prostitution on Dec. 18.
The Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an undercover prostitution investigation, according to a Victoria Police press release.
The men were arrested at a business in the 7600 block of North Navarro Street.
Arrested were:
- Rocky Rohde, 39, Victoria
- Hunter Graves, 21, Victoria
- Pitter Saddekie, 32, Victoria
- Cory Garcia, 34, Victoria
- Rudolph Llanes, 55, Victoria
- Freddie Green, 60, Victoria
- Jamie Hawke, 45, Weslaco
VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria woman reported continuous violence against the family.
Victoria Police responded to the report in the 2800 block of Mitchell Avenue on Dec. 18.
The woman had apparent minor injuries, according to the police report. The offender used hands, fists and feet as weapons.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 18 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a transport chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 80-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on a warrant charging him with terrorist threat causing fear.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 18 on a warrant charging him with duty while striking fixture valued at $200.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 18 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued less than $100 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old LaWard man by deputies Dec. 18 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A tire on a 2012 red Fiat 500 valued between $100-$750 at a parking lot in the 6700 block of Zac Lentz Parkway on Dec. 18.
- VICTORIA — A window valued under $100 at a home in the 2500 block of Mockingbird Lane on Dec. 18.
